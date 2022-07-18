ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

RI labor leader Michael Sabitoni arrested for DUI

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piEtd_0gk20qUr00

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Michael Sabitoni, a powerful Rhode Island labor leader, was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubuqj_0gk20qUr00
Booking photo courtesy of RI State Police

The R.I. State Police say Sabitoni, 55, was pulled over on Route 6 in Johnston at 12:07 a.m. on Sunday. He was charged with DUI and refusing a chemical test and transported to State Police headquarters.

Sabitoni was allegedly driving 81 miles per hour in a 55 zone, according to records at the R.I. Traffic Tribunal.

He’s also facing a citation for speeding.

Sabitoni is the president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, an influential labor union with deep roots in Rhode Island Democratic politics.

The union most recently spent $100,000 on a television ad in support of Gov. Dan McKee’s campaign, which is currently airing and features Sabitoni endorsing the incumbent governor.

Sabitoni did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday, and a spokesperson for the building trades council declined to comment on the arrest or whether the TV spot would be pulled or modified.

Alana O’Hare, a spokesperson for the McKee campaign, also declined to comment on the TV ad.

“This is a private matter and it’s unrelated to the campaign,” O’Hare said.

The full arrest report detailing the circumstances of Sabitoni’s arrest was not immediately released by State Police. A news release said Sabitoni was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and “released into the custody of a responsible adult.”

Steph Machado ( smachado@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police conclude investigation into shooting deaths of Rhode Island couple

CUMBERLAND — Chief Matthew J. Benson has issued a final update into the investigation of the deaths of two people on June 22. An investigation of the facts and circumstances by Cumberland Police detectives, working with the Rhode Island State Police, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office and the Office of State Medical Examiners, has determined that 42-year-old Courtney Huard was the victim of a domestic homicide due to marital issues and was fatally shot by her husband 51-year-old Eric Huard.
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Johnston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Dighton police welcome department’s first comfort K-9

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A police force in Massachusetts is enlisting the services of a support dog. Oakie, an 8-week-old Labrador Retriever, joined the Dighton Police Department on Thursday. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Oakie as the newest member of our department,” Chief Robert MacDonald said. “He will...
DIGHTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Ri State Police#The R I State Police#State#The R I Traffic Tribunal#Democratic#Justice
WPRI 12 News

Tiny pageant queens helping survivors of domestic violence

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “A small local drive has become something huge,” Mary Melin said after gathering donations to benefit survivors of domestic violence. Melin’s daughter Trinity serves as a grand ambassador for the East Coast USA Miss Massachusetts pageant. Several weeks ago, the pair put out a call for donations through social media and […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
bpdnews.com

July 22, 2021: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy