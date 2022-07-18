ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

TxDOT launches campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths in car crashes

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J9vt_0gk20Kgx00

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths in car crashes. In 2021, 841 pedestrians died in crashes involving cars, 15% more than in 2020, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT is launching a campaign called, "Be Safe. Drive Smart."

The campaign includes the story of a family in Missouri City, near Houston, where a mother was killed and her son injured when they were hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk.

"Lisa was killed in a tragic crash. She was taking my son to school. She was killed by a driver who was inattentive, rushing, and not considering pedestrian safety," says Elliott Smith, Lisa Torry Smith's husband.

Smith described the morning his wife was killed, saying she told him she was leaving to take their son to school and they said goodbye. He said he then got a call from paramedics telling him the two had been hit.

"I rushed down there, came upon the scene, and I found a vehicle that had gone through the crosswalk and my son, Logan laying in the street screaming in pain, 'Where's mommy? Where's mommy? Don't let mommy die,'" Smith said.

Smith said he went to the emergency room, and doctors told him his wife had died.

"We had said our goodbyes [before she left home]. Something I regret to this day is that I didn't tell her I love her one last time because I would never see her alive again," he said.

Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a law named for Lisa Torry Smith. Prior to that law, a driver responsible for a crash that kills a pedestrian would be ticketed, but the driver would not be criminally charged or face more than a fine.

Under the measure passed last year, a person who hits someone in a crosswalk can be charged with a misdemeanor. If the pedestrian suffers "serious bodily injury," the driver can be charged with a felony.

TxDOT is launching a campaign of radio and television ads as well as billboards and digital advertising as part of the campaign. The agency said just 1% of traffic crashes in Texas involve pedestrians, but pedestrians account for 19% of all traffic deaths.

TxDOT provided a list for both drivers and pedestrians to protect themselves:

For drivers:
• Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
• Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.
• Pay attention and put your phone away, so you’re always prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
• Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking:
• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.
• Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
• Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.
• When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
• Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

KRLD News Radio

Samsung expanding operations in Texas

A high-tech company is planning to expand its operations in Texas. Samsung is currently building a semiconductor plant in the town of Taylor in Williamson County, just north of Austin. The company has filed documents indicating it could eventually expand that to include 11 new manufacturing facilities in Taylor and...
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

Another Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas, but weather changes are on the way

Weather changes are on the way, but we have one more day today of intense heat! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of north Texas through this evening. After record-breaking heat yesterday, we have one more day we'll be flirting with a record, with a high temperature near 108°. That would tie the record set back in 2018. There's also a very slight chance of some late afternoon and evening showers and storms along and north of I-30. A few could become strong to severe...with damaging wind, small hail and lightning being the threats.
TEXAS STATE
