Spokane, WA

Two more Zags taken in 2022 MLB Draft

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES. — Two more Gonzaga baseball pitchers were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.

At pick No. 100, the New York Yankees selected right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling. Vrieling, who was on the All-WCC Second Team, finished the season with 107 strikeouts, which was top 40 among all pitchers in college baseball. He threw 80 innings over 15 starts for the Zags last season.

Just six picks later, Will Kempner was taken by the San Francisco Giants six picks later. Kempner didn’t play much last season due to an injury, but in the first four starts after returning from his injury, he did not allow a single run. Over 36 total innings pitched, Kempner struck out 48 batters.

The Zags have a total of three pitchers taken in the first 150 picks of the MLB. Gabriel Hughes was taken at No. 10 on Monday night by the Colorado Rockies.

