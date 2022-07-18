ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Europe, a climate change reckoning arrives early

By David Knowles
 2 days ago
A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe, in Oisy-le-Verger, France, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2WBV9BBODN

In what has already been a brutal summer of heatwaves across much of Europe, temperature records are expected to be broken in parts of the United Kingdom, Germany and France this week, putting thousands of lives in danger.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 109 Fahrenheit on Tuesday in locations where air conditioning is not a common amenity, and health officials are warning that excess deaths due to heat are all but guaranteed. With temperatures forecast to be 15-30 degrees above normal, the U.K. Met Office issued a first-ever extreme heat warning, and scorching conditions could drag on for weeks.

1,000 people have been killed in Spain and Portugal due to heat-related causes in recent weeks. Temperatures are expected to shatter all time records Monday and Tuesday, that number is expected to rise sharply. With luck, it won't mirror the toll of 70,000 who were killed during a heat wave in Europe in 2003.

With the extreme heat that scientists have shown is linked to climate change, wildfires have erupted on the continent. In a pine forest left parched due the rapid evaporation caused by high temperatures, nearly 1,700 firefighters in France have been battling an enormous blaze near Bordeaux.

“The situation is critical, mainly because the weather is unfavorable to us,” Vincent Ferrier, a French official told reporters Monday.

Made more frequent due to rising global temperatures, wildfires have also erupted in Spain and Portugal, forcing thousands from their homes. As shocking as the effects of climate change have been to witness in recent years, scientists continue to warn that they will worsen so long as mankind continues pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study published last year found that Europe was warming faster than many other parts of the globe due to fluctuations in the jet stream caused by rising temperatures.

In fact, Europe has already exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold for catastrophic climate change set forth by the IPCC, having warmed by 2.2 C since the start of the Industrial Revolution.

“Every fraction of a degree counts. Greenhouse gas concentrations are at record levels. Extreme weather and climate disasters are increasing in frequency and intensity,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said of the report.

Indeed, the speed at which climate change is unfolding has caught some experts by surprise. In 2020, for instance, the Met Office produced a hypothetical map of what a summertime heatwave temperatures might look like in the year 2050. That reality, however, was nearly matched this week.

As has been documented over the past several years, the climate change dangers now facing Europe include extreme heatwaves, drought, wildfires and inundating rainfall. Last year, more than 150 people died when torrential downpours resulted in flash-flooding in parts of Germany and Belgium and a record-breaking heat wave in Greece helped fuel a wildfire that destroyed homes and businesses. xEurope's hottest day on record was recorded in Sicily when the mercury hit 119.84 F last August.

These individual events are part of a larger pattern, a consequence of a warning planet, a mountain of research has shown that is by no means limited to Europe or the United States.

While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., all but torpedoed President Joe Biden's goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030 when he announced Friday he would not vote to pass a budget reconciliation bill that included measures intended to tackle climate change, the problem of rising temperatures is taken seriously across the political spectrum in Europe.

Yet while leaders there have pledged ambitious goals for reducing the emissions causing climate change, they will need the help of nations like the U.S., China and India in order to make a significant impact on the heat waves that continue to make life miserable on the continent.

Touring the scene of one of the many wildfires currently ravaging Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez summed up the dire situation.

"Climate change kills,” he said Monday. “It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity.”

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/for-europe-a-climate-change-reckoning-arrives-early-192613531.html

24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Rolling Stone

London Is Burning. Are We Ready to Listen to Climate Scientists Yet?

“It just hit 40 C at Heathrow,” Friederike Otto, a 39 year-old climate scientist at Imperial College London who studies extreme heat, emailed me from her home in the Southwark borough. 40 degrees Celsius is 104 degrees Fahrenheit — the hottest temperature ever measured in the U.K. All around London, railroad tracks were bending and fires were breaking out and people were suffering in the otherworldly heat. Even for Otto, it was a bit surreal. “It’s eerily quiet,” she told me. “Very few cars on the road, and few people out in the street. Even my dog finally found her sense of self preservation and is lying in the basement (after she was insisting on sun bathing yesterday).”
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Independent

Map which claimed to show US climate impacts in 2050 is debunked as photo of the Mediterranean Sea

A map currently floating around social media claims to show what the US would look like after the climate crisis raises global sea levels.This weekend, a map went viral on Twitter and garnered over ninety-six thousand “likes” even though it’s completely inaccurate. The post, which reads “Scientists say this map represents the US in 30 years if we don’t reverse climate change”, doesn’t show a potential future shoreline -- it’s just a photo-edit of the Mediterranean Sea on top of the US.Sea level rise does legitimately threaten many coastal communities and ecosystems in North America, just not in the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Heatwave? No, it’s a national emergency, disrupting lives and threatening our health

Tomorrow, as we seek shelter from a burning sun, climate change will feel all too real. Britain has suffered ever more vicious storms and floods over the past few years but the next couple of days will drive home the menacing discontinuity with our idea of normal, a step change in our collective awareness. The expected heat – temperatures that may exceed 40C warns the Met Office – are not only a record, but life-threatening.
AGRICULTURE
TIME

U.K. Braces for Heatwave as National Emergency Is Declared

The U.K. has declared a national emergency as it braces for a heatwave after the United Kingdom’s National Severe Weather Warning Service issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat. Much of England is expected to experience record high heat of 104 degrees early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat

From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe's blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures. In the U.K.—where the country's weather organization issued its first ever "red" warning for extreme heat—parks and roads were bare as many sought shade indoors. Guards at Buckingham Palace weren't spared the soaring temperatures, breaking their usual stoicism for sips of water. For the first time on record, temperatures went above 40 C (104 F) in England on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Europe suffers from deadly heat wave as wildfires displace thousands of people

A deadly heat wave in Western Europe has triggered intense wildfires, disrupted transportation and displaced thousands of people as the continent grapples with the impact of climate change. The heat is forecast to grow more severe this week and has prompted concerns over infrastructure problems such as melting roads, widespread...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

‘Collective action or collective suicide’: U.N. chief issues a stark warning as heatwaves sear Europe, the U.S. and China

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As heatwaves scorch the U.S., Europe, China and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere this week, the head of the United Nations has a simple and scary message for the world: if we don’t take the climate emergency seriously, immediately, then we’re finished.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures of 40C in the UK ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change

Temperatures of 40C in the UK would be “virtually impossible” without climate change, scientists have said as temperatures climbed to record levels.London Heathrow became the first place in the UK to ever record a temperature above 40C, reporting a provisional 40.2C at 12.50pm on Tuesday.Met Office chief scientist Professor Stephen Belcher said: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time.”It's virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climateStephen Belcher, Met OfficeHe added: “For me it’s a real reminder that the climate has changed and will...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades

July 5 (UPI) -- Italy, which is suffering the worst drought in 70 years, has declared a state of emergency for five northern regions. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government declared a state of emergency Monday in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto due to low rainfall and rising temperatures that have dropped the country's longest river to record lows.
AGRICULTURE
