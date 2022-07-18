ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

By Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
 4 days ago
(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media.

According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks. Pictures show the construction crew work inside a ditch as they make progress on replacing a pipe.

Officials say work on the drainage project will continue through Friday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Scroll through the gallery below to see the work that has been done.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

