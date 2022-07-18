ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for Central West End car theft suspects

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking the public for help to find several Central West End car theft suspects. Pictures of the suspects are being broadcast in local media to help identify them.

A Kia Optima was stolen from the 5300 block of Pershing Avenue on July, 12. I was found crashed nearly four miles to the north in the 4600 block of Lee Avenue.

Police also believe the people in these photos are responsible for stealing a 2013 Hyundai Elantra from the intersection of Euclid and McPherson on July, 6.

Call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212 if you have any information. Send a tip through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- 8477 to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

