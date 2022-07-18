Police looking for Central West End car theft suspects
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking the public for help to find several Central West End car theft suspects. Pictures of the suspects are being broadcast in local media to help identify them.
A Kia Optima was stolen from the 5300 block of Pershing Avenue on July, 12. I was found crashed nearly four miles to the north in the 4600 block of Lee Avenue.Top story: Police investigate deadly crime spree in St. Charles
Police also believe the people in these photos are responsible for stealing a 2013 Hyundai Elantra from the intersection of Euclid and McPherson on July, 6.
Call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212 if you have any information. Send a tip through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- 8477 to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 6