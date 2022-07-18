ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Man killed when lawn tractor rolls over, pins him, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
BAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Walter Du Charme was operating an older model New Holland lawn tractor at a property on County Highway A in the town of Bloomington around 4:15 p.m. when it rolled over on steep terrain.

The tractor pinned Du Charme, who died at the scene.

