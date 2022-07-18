ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

This Just In: Doling out legislative grants; bridge politics

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfg3w_0gk1vwIY00

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed the lovely summer weather (I made sure to do so myself), because this week is looking pretty rough: today's storminess is going to give way to a long stretch of seven days or so with temperatures close to or above 90.

From Little League teams to fraternal organizations to YouTube personalities, the General Assembly doled out $2.2 million in legislative grants for the fiscal year that ended last month. And while some lawmakers and the organizations that benefit see this as a valued tradition, the grants have come in for sharp criticism. That's particularly true in an election year, when the ability to give out taxpayer dollars to prominent organizations can give incumbents an extra advantage. In this week's Political Scene column, Kathy Gregg looks at who got what from whom, and the larger debate over legislative grants.

The Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Providence has been stuck in midair as long as I've been alive. Now it is in danger of getting stuck in politics.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 641 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, along with 5,253 negative tests, for a 10.9% positive rate. There were 53 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, down from 57 reported yesterday, with fewer than five in intensive care. The state did not report data on the previous two Mondays so I don't have a comparison of how the seven-day average compares to the last two weeks, but I'll update that tomorrow. Suffice to say there continue to be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have remained pretty stable recently.

A decision made a decade ago by a local nurse practitioner may well help save the life of a girl who has not yet reached her first birthday.

The Narragansett Bay Commission, which runs sewer systems in much of the state, was recently hit by a ransomware attack, but says it did not disrupt wastewater collection and treatment.

The nation's new, three-digit suicide-prevention and mental-health crisis phone number, went live on Saturday. Here's what Rhode Islanders should know about it.

Influential labor leader Michael Sabitoni was arrested over the weekend in Johnston and charged with driving under the influence.

And a senior aide to the governor has been charged in Vermont with trespassing and criminal mischief,

Finally, the Newport Folk Fest returns later this week. If you're lucky enough to have a ticket, Rob Duguay has five acts you won't want to miss. I won't say "five hot acts," because we're all gonna be hot this weekend.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Study to be conducted for Massachusetts dangerousness bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Judiciary Committee is sending the Baker Polito Administration’s dangerousness bill to study. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker wrote the bill to help make the state’s Commonwealth safer. The proposed bill from December 15, 2021 was to also better strengthen protections for communities and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, assault and battery, the harmful distribution of explicit images and other crimes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Yorke: Legislative Grant Program should make you 'mad as hell'

I had a really crass name for it to make the point, trying for a solid decade to bring so much attention to it that I thought for sure I could kill it. And there were moments when I thought I had, but finally, for me, reality set it in and I gave up the fight because as with all rackets, it’s not the producers or the dealers that keep it going.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
State
Vermont State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

$775K federal award to fix water services in Woonsocket

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced Friday that nearly 2,000 fire hydrants and water services across the city will be fixed up. The $775,000 project will be funded by the Congressionally Directed Spending Program. The money will be used to remove lead water service lines, repaint...
iheart.com

Councilor Has Plan For Future Of Providence

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves says the city is at a critical juncture in history. He is out with a 40-page plan that he says will improve quality of life—crackdown on government inefficiency, graffiti, noise and other issues. He also wants better oversight of the Department of Public Works,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Jessica de la Cruz: R.I. needs a governor like Kalus

Editor’s note: The Breeze is having supporters of various candidates for governor write columns this summer. This is the latest in the series. Embroidered on our state’s flag is the word “HOPE,” a reference to the biblical verse, “hope we have as an anchor in the soul.” For early colonists, Rhode Island truly provided hope and opportunity for those fleeing persecution. To them, Rhode Island symbolized a better life and a new beginning.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Little League#The General Assembly
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

McKee welcomes Biden at T.F. Green, extends invite to Rhode Island in near future

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee welcomed President Joe Biden in Warwick ahead of his visit to Massachusetts. In a tweet Wednesday, the governor said he looks forward to meeting the governor at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said he was also on the tarmac to greet the president.
independentri.com

Town OKs change to way landlords register properties

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A change to how landlords register their rental properties with the town drew some discussion among officials and owners this week. The move, approved by the Town Council, is partly designed to help the town enforce its new “three student” ordinance, which limits rentals to three unrelated college students per house.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WPRI 12 News

AG says RI concealed-carry gun laws are constitutional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha issued guidance Tuesday advising that the state’s current concealed-carry gun permitting process is constitutional. The guidance comes in the wake of a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision in June, which struck down a New York law limiting guns in...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 1 reservoir and 2 ponds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on two ponds and one reservoir Friday. The Department of Health and DEM said that Slack Reservoir in Smithfield, Mashapaug Pond and Roger Williams Park Pond in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIDEM issues response to suit filed over water levels on Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that they were formally served with the lawsuit filed in federal court by Soscia Holdings LLC. In a tweet, DEM said that the Attorney’s General Office will be representing the state in the case. “The lawsuit does...
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

Welcome to the Toxic Commonwealth of Massachusetts

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Massachusetts drivers are the worst. There are two different people in this world: those who choose to vacation in warmer destinations like Florida, Mexico, or the Caribbean and those who would rather travel to colder destinations such as Canada, Iceland or, perhaps, Alaska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhtalkradio.com

Capitol Closeup: New Hampshire’s Baffling, Deadly New Gun Law

Paul and Zandra Rice Hawkins of Granite Sate Progress and the NH Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence discuss New Hampshire gun laws, including new legislation signed by the Governor which prohibits the state from enforcing Federal gun safety regulations. The new law has created confusion, consternation and chaos in the law enforcement community and threatens the safety of citizens and schools.
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health closes two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches on Friday to swimming. The Department of Health said the Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

Scammers Want Your Cash- Don't Fall For It

The FBI's Boston office says rental scams are increasing in Rhode Island. Authorities say there were 42 victims in the Ocean State last year who lost nearly one-and-a-half-million dollars total. “We have seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost by people who are desperate for a...
BOSTON, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy