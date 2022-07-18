This Just In: Doling out legislative grants; bridge politics

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed the lovely summer weather (I made sure to do so myself), because this week is looking pretty rough: today's storminess is going to give way to a long stretch of seven days or so with temperatures close to or above 90.

From Little League teams to fraternal organizations to YouTube personalities, the General Assembly doled out $2.2 million in legislative grants for the fiscal year that ended last month. And while some lawmakers and the organizations that benefit see this as a valued tradition, the grants have come in for sharp criticism. That's particularly true in an election year, when the ability to give out taxpayer dollars to prominent organizations can give incumbents an extra advantage. In this week's Political Scene column, Kathy Gregg looks at who got what from whom, and the larger debate over legislative grants.

The Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Providence has been stuck in midair as long as I've been alive. Now it is in danger of getting stuck in politics.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 641 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, along with 5,253 negative tests, for a 10.9% positive rate. There were 53 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, down from 57 reported yesterday, with fewer than five in intensive care. The state did not report data on the previous two Mondays so I don't have a comparison of how the seven-day average compares to the last two weeks, but I'll update that tomorrow. Suffice to say there continue to be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have remained pretty stable recently.

A decision made a decade ago by a local nurse practitioner may well help save the life of a girl who has not yet reached her first birthday.

The Narragansett Bay Commission, which runs sewer systems in much of the state, was recently hit by a ransomware attack, but says it did not disrupt wastewater collection and treatment.

The nation's new, three-digit suicide-prevention and mental-health crisis phone number, went live on Saturday. Here's what Rhode Islanders should know about it.

Influential labor leader Michael Sabitoni was arrested over the weekend in Johnston and charged with driving under the influence.

And a senior aide to the governor has been charged in Vermont with trespassing and criminal mischief,

Finally, the Newport Folk Fest returns later this week. If you're lucky enough to have a ticket, Rob Duguay has five acts you won't want to miss. I won't say "five hot acts," because we're all gonna be hot this weekend.

Have a great night.