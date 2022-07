A shark that bit and nearly killed a man in Monterey Bay on June 22 was a 14-to-15-foot-long great white, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Experts at the department's Wildlife Forensics Lab collaborated with Dr. Chris Lowe of California State University Long Beach's Shark Lab to investigate the attack. They evaluated wound photo measurements, did wetsuit examination and read witness statements to determine a size estimate.

