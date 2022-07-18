ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo has showdown with Alabama football DB Eli Ricks circled on schedule

By Derrian Carter, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
ATLANTA –– Alabama football defensive back Eli Ricks hasn't taken a snap with the Crimson Tide, but his conference peers still regard him as elite.

On Day 1 of SEC Media Days, Ole Miss football wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said Ricks is the defensive back he wants to face the most.

"A matchup (I'm) looking forward to is, probably, (Eli) Ricks from Alabama, a transfer from LSU," Mingo said. "I watched his game. He's a really good DB. We went to a couple of camps together back in high school, so definitely something I'm looking forward to."

Mingo acknowledged he is ready to face any player after missing time last season because of a foot injury but has Nov. 12 circled on his calendar. He caught 22 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

SANDERS VS. KIFFIN?:What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss football playing Jackson State, Deion Sanders in future

ALL-SEC:Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

Ricks made the Walter Camp's 2022 preseason first-team All-America roster. He had one interception and one pass deflection through six games last season. In 2020, he made second-team All-SEC and third-team All-American.

Derrian Carter is a sports reporting intern for the Tuscaloosa News. Contact him at DCarter@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @DerrianCarter00.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

