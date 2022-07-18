ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma man drowns behind Majestic Beach Resort; 4th drowning in PCB this summer

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A 52-year-old man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico behind The Majestic Beach Resort Monday afternoon, beach officials have confirmed.

Yellow flags were flying, indicating a medium hazard with "moderate surf and/or strong currents," according to the area's flag system.

Kyle Wilson Eubanks of Choctaw, Oklahoma, was pulled from the water behind the resort about 2:15 p.m., according to Debbie Ingram, public information officer for Panama City Beach.

Green flags no longer fly on Panama City Beach:Officials say Gulf has ever-present danger

He had been in the water for some time before bystanders pulled him from the water. Bystanders began to administer CPR, but an arriving lifeguard took over.

The man was pronounced dead when Emergency Medical Services arrived. Investigators for the medical examiner's office were called to the scene.

Details of Monday's drowning death were not yet available as police continued to investigate later Monday afternoon.

The man's death marks the fourth drowning at the beach this year.

