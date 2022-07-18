ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana state senator to kick off Shreveport mayoral campaign from funeral home Tuesday

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Elected Louisiana state Sen. Gregory Tarver announced Monday afternoon his campaign to be mayor of Shreveport.

The Democratic senator was originally elected to the senate in 2011 and last elected in 2019. His current term ends in 2024.

Tarver will kickstart his campaign with an announcement event at 11 a.m. Tuesday at J.S. Williams Funeral Home.

Tarver is the former president of J.S. Williams Funeral Home.

In 2019, Tarver beat his Republican challenger by capturing 69 percent of the vote.

Tarver is now one of four Democrats seeking the Shreveport mayor’s office. The other three are incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, former police officer Tracy Mendels and Cornell graduate Darryl R Ware II.

There’s one Republican seeking the office - local attorney Tom Arceneaux - and one independent candidate - Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

