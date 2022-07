TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you live in the City of Temple and your family needs assistance with school supplies, the Temple Police Blue Santa program is here to help!. The program is providing Blue Santa Back-to-School backpacks filled with essentials required by the Temple and Belton Independent School Districts. There is still time to submit an application for a free backpack for your child.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO