The University of Louisville women's basketball staff hits the road on Thursday for the second and final recruiting period of July. The coaches will be on the road from Thursday morning through next Monday after getting a week off the road. U of L head coach Jeff Walz and associate coach Jonneshia Pineda did travel to Hungary last week for the FIBA U17 World Cup to watch several prospects and just returned to the U.S. on Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO