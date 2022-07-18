ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reveals She Lost Part of Her Brain After 2 Aneurysms

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke spoke candidly about her experience surviving two life-threatening brain aneurysms. In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Morning, she expressed gratitude...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

