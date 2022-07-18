BALL AT THE BEACH: Brunswick repeats as lineman challenge champions at summer competition

Brunswick High repeated as champions in the Warren McClendon Lineman Challenge, but a new team hoisted the 7-on-7 trophy at BHS’ Ball at the Beach event last Thursday to wind down the summer.

The Pirates welcomed seven programs — Islands, Johnson, Lanier County, Liberty County, McIntosh County Academy, Savannah, and Windsor Forest — to campus to for the rare competition that engages the entire team.

While the skill players participated in five games of pool play in the 7-on-7 competition, each program’s hog mollies got the opportunity to get in on the fun with a unique event.

Each team of linemen took turns competing in various events from a farmers run relay and tire flip to an obstacle course and truck push.

“It’s been good, especially if you have 7-on-7s all for the skill guys and everything, you’ve got to have something for the big guys as well,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady, a former offensive lineman himself. “To get out there and compete against some the surrounding counties, Lanier County traveled over here, Liberty County traveled over here, a lot of schools from Savannah as well, I was very impressed with the talent.

“It was great competition out here all day, just trying to give the big guys a chance to compete.”

Host of the event and seemingly a collegiate lineman factory over the past several years, winning the lineman challenge is a point of pride for Brunswick, but the program would have to defend its title without the services of its most recent Division I signee in Kanaya Charlton, who signed with Florida State in December.

Despite being down a 6-foot-5, 355-pound mountain, the Pirates still had plenty of heft to throw around, led by rising senior defensive tackle, and Wake Forest commit, KaShawn Thomas.

Thomas, along with offensive linemen Joshua Walker and University of Florida commit Jamal Merriweather, defensive tackle Jordan Jimmerson and the rest of Brunswick’s projected starters in the trenches, advanced to the finals, where the champion would be decided in a tug-of-war against Lanier County.

The Bulldogs had an admirable run in securing a spot opposite from the Pirates in the finals, but the Class A-Public had no shot against Brunswick in a contest of strength.

After a little trash talking between the teams heading into the matchup, Brunswick delivered consecutive decisive victories in the tug-of-war.

“It means a lot to us, coming here, grind, show what we worked on during summer, show everybody,” Thomas said. “Warren McClendon, we’re doing this for him.”

Brunswick looked as if it would defend its crown as the 7-on-7 champions as well as its A team cruised through pool play, going 4-0 and outscoring its opponents by 64 points en route to the top seed in the tournament round.

The semifinals saw McIntosh County Academy face off against Liberty County on one side of the field, while Brunswick matched up against Windsor Forest on the other end in a heated battle.

The scoring system awarded six points for touchdowns, after which a team can try for one point from the 5-yard line or two points from the 10. A turnover on downs awarded two points to the team playing defense, while an interception was worth three points.

Brunswick got the scoring started when quarterback J.R. Elkins found a receiver open in the corner of the end zone, but Windsor Forest quickly answered back with a deep touchdown, taking a 1-point lead on the successful conversion that followed.

But one play later, Brunswick hopped back in front when Terry Mitchell burned the Windsor Forest defensive back for an easy touchdown throw. On the first play of the ensuing series, Pirates defensive back D.J. Riley picked off a pass to give possession right back to Brunswick.

Elkins went right back to the same well on the next play, hitting Mitchell in stride down the field for another score before Windsor Forest could finally stop the bleeding with a touchdown of its own.

As time ticked down, Windsor Forest intercepted a pass off the hands of a Brunswick receiver to close to within 22-18, but the contest would be suspended moments later when a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

Both programs were disqualified due to the incident, turning the semifinal between McIntosh County Academy and Liberty County into the defacto championship game.

McIntosh went 3-1 in pool play and fell by one point in the title contest against Liberty, proving the team has the ability to put the ball in the air when it needs to despite attempting just 46 passes a season ago and 151 total since head coach Bradley Warren returned to Darien with his wing-T offense three seasons ago.

“It was fun,” Warren said of the competition. “We competed well. I think we ended the day 4-2, finished with second place so that was fun.

“That was our first 7-on-7; we really only had one game we were flat.”

Grady was obviously displeased to see his team momentarily lose its cool, even during the dog days of summer, but he was ultimately content to get ready to head into fall without injury.

“Just getting out after the dead week, and our guys getting out there and competing at a high level,” Grady said. “Nobody is cramped up, nobody is hurt. Came out of that thing healthy, and after a couple of days of practice, getting out there and ending the week on a good note.

“We’ve still got some things to work, we’ve got everything filmed up. We’ll hit the meeting room and see what we can tweak and make better.”