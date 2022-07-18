ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Firefighters douse fire at Highland Village home

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Highland Village Fire Department responded to and quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the northwest corner...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Firefighters knock down grass fire near church

A wayward model rocket sparked a 12-acre grass fire in Bartonville on Friday afternoon. The fast-moving blaze, driven by strong southeast winds, broke out just after 4 p.m. and spread to the neighboring sports fields next to Lantana Community Church, which also houses Harvest Christian Academy. The school lost an...
BARTONVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Car crash causes flames in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A woman collided with a car, leading to a burst of flames Wednesday evening in Van Alstyne. Van Alstyne Police said Katherine Jones, 54, was driving drunk in the area of Highway 75 and Van Alstyne Parkway when she rear-ended a car, pushing it down the embankment around 6 p.m.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
Highland Village, TX
Highland Village, TX
Highland Village, TX
irvingweekly.com

Comfort Inn Hotel in Irving Destroyed by Fire

The Irving Fire Department (IFD) is currently fighting a four-alarm fire at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Highway 114 and Freeport in Irving (5000 W John W Carpenter Fwy.) Irving Fire Department Public Information Officer Anthony Kennedy said the fire was spotted by a passerby at 5 p.m. and soon grew into a four-alarm fire in just a few minutes.
IRVING, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 20-year-old man from Frisco drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, according to officials. The Colony police and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to a reported possible drowning at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from The Colony Police Department. Officials were told that the male victim was swimming with family members when he went underwater and didn’t re-surface in an area of the lake about 10 feet deep.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Collinsville child hit by car in driveway

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday. The Collinsville Fire Department said a 22-month-old boy was run over by a family member in their drive way. Firefighters said the child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in...
COLLINSVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer rescued from pond in south Denton park

Denton paramedics responded to reported drowning in a park in south Denton on Sunday, and the victim was quickly recovered and taken to the hospital. First responders were called to the reported drowning at South Lakes Park at 4:13 p.m., and the first rescuers were in the water at 4:19 p.m., according to Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots. They quickly found the male victim and began administering CPR within two minutes.
DENTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Guy Roasted for Doing Backflips From Bridge Into Trinity River in Dallas

It looked pretty cool, anyway. But with that being said, sometimes going viral can result in being roasted, even when you pull off a good stunt. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to a guy who was caught on video jumping onto the rail of a bridge in Dallas, sliding several feet down the rail, and then doing a bunch of backflips into the Trinity River.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

