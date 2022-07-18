ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'I Feel Really Good'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen is celebrating one year of sobriety. On Monday, the Cravings: All Together cookbook author, 36, marked one year without alcohol in a candid message on Instagram. In a video of the model with husband John Legend and kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, Teigen reflected on all the previous...

