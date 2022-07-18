ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint dismissed against 2 Great Falls banks in alleged check-kiting scheme

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

The Montana Bankruptcy Court dismissed with prejudice a case that accused two Great Falls banks of being complicit in a check kiting scheme by former Shoot the Moon company president Ken Hatzenbeller.

The executor for Shoot the Moon alleged First Interstate Bank (FIB) and Prairie Mountain Bank (PMB) — now Bravera Bank — knew Hatzenbeller was kiting checks and assisted him in doing so. Hatzenbeller was not charged with check kiting, however.

Check kiting is the practice of writing a check from one bank account and then immediately writing a check from another bank to cover the original withdrawal. The checks are usually written for more than the account’s balance. The purpose is to falsely inflate the account’s balance to allow checks to clear that would otherwise bounce. The ability to “float” checks in this fashion has since been eliminated.

Hatzenbeller, as president of Shoot the Moon (STM), was part-owner of the company, along with John Bloemendaal and Gregory Tierney. The company opened several restaurants in Great Falls starting in 2004 but eventually descended into insolvency.

Hatzenbeller was charged locally for financial crimes and was federally indicted for fraudulently receiving loans and submitting fraudulent invoices from a fictitious entity.

In the federal case, Hatzenbeller pleaded guilty to bank fraud and received 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release and was assigned more than $1 million in restitution.

Hatzenbeller pleaded no contest in the other case and received a six-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million to 12 investors, some of whom said they lost their life savings.

In August, Shoot the Moon executor Jerry Foster filed a complaint against FIB and PMB claiming the banks knew of Hatzenbeller’s scheme as far back as 2010. The complaint contained copies of correspondence between bank officials and Hatzenbeller that Foster said supportedthe accusation.

Foster’s purpose was to recoup as much money as possible to return to debtors.

A judge first dismissed Foster’s claim without prejudice on Jan. 18, with leave for Foster to amend his complaint.The opinion memorandum stated that Foster sued FIB and PMB for allegedly aiding the check kiting scheme despite having already released those lenders as part of the underlying bankruptcy case.

The relevant court document from July 2016 stated: “Trustee, on behalf of the Estate, hereby fully, finally, absolutely and forever releases and discharges Creditors … from any and all actions … of any and every character, now known or unknown, direct and/or indirect, contingent or matured, of whatever kind or nature … arising from events occurring prior to and including the date that Approval Oder(s) is entered.”

Foster’s complaint stated that the release was null and void because his consent to release the banks from the claims “was obtained through fraud.” The court determined that Foster failed to provide enough evidence to support his claim of fraud.

Foster filed an amended complaint on Feb. 28.

In that complaint, Foster said he made a generalized inquiry about the existence of potential claims at a creditors’ meeting attended by representatives of the banks and that the inquiry imposed a duty of disclosure on those banks that was breached by their silence. Therefore, the release of the undisclosed claims is not binding.

Further, the amended complaint stated that Foster’s consent to release the claims was due to fraud and/or a mistake.

The court determined that the third amended complaint was “a collateral attack on a final order” made in September of 2016 that finalized the release of FIB and PMB.

This time, the complaint was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed or amended again.

This case was the last litigation remaining in the underlying Shoot the Moon bankruptcy case.

Criminal justice reporter Traci Rosenbaum reports on law enforcement issues for the Tribune. Have ideas or questions for Traci on her beat? Reach her at trosenbaum@greatfallstribune.com . Follow her on Twitter @GFTrib_TRosenba .

