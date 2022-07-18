How to Watch the New Season of 'Love Island' in the US

Click here to read the full article.

We’re all about an island getaway. But if you’re not interested in breaking the bank, then may we interest you in a Love Island getaway? Yes, season 8 of the ITV series Love Island is back in full swing. While you may have missed a few episodes of the reality TV dating series from the U.K., don’t worry. We’ve found a way fans based in the United States can catch up on the show right now.

For those who aren’t aware, this isn’t the same Love Island you remember from 2005. This is the reboot of the now-popular reality TV dating show, which features some of the hottest eligible Brits looking for love. Since this latest iteration’s premiere in 2015, Love Island has become a total phenomenon, and has even led to a few love stories. Series 8 of the reality TV show is poised to pack even more drama than usual with a whole new cast.

Audiences from all over the world have fallen head-over-heels for Love Island UK. But if you’re not based in the country where the series originates, how can you check it out? Well, we have the perfect answer for how to watch Love Island series 8 from the U.S.

How to watch Love Island season 8 in the US

Fans of Love Island who live in the U.S. don’t have to fret. You’ll be able to catch up on the latest batch of episodes from the ITV series with just a few simple clicks of a button. So don’t worry, you’re not out of luck. There is a way you can watch the latest episodes of Love Island at the same time as they drop on ITV in the U.K. Let’s break it down for you below.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Love Island and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — a virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.K. for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up especially for you that masks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case Love Island , which streams exclusively on ITV) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with its three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $6.67 per month with its current deal. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

So how can one watch Love Island in of the U.S.? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “U.K.” Go to the Love Island website on ITV 2 Click “Watch Live” and watch Love Island in the U.S. on Sundays and Fridays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 60% off deal . NordVPN is just $3.99 per month if you opt for a VPN Plus subscription, and $5.29 per month if you subscribe to the complete plan.

Want to sign up for NordVPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed Nord VPN , log into your account Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is quickly becoming one of the most popular VPN services. This selection offers a variety of features, including 24/7 support, data leak protection, optimization for streaming, blocking trackers and ads, and so much more. With Atlas VPN, you’ll be able to stream your favorite show or movie on an unlimited number of devices. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 750 servers worldwide. Right now, Atlas VPN is having a major deal with 83 percent off if you sign up for three years. You’ll only pay $1.29 each month with this new deal. If you’re just looking to try Atlas VPN for one year, you can save 70 percent — paying only $3.29 per month. If one month is all you need, then expect to pay $10.99 for one month. And just for your peace of mind, Atlas VPN features a 30-day money-back guarantee .

Want to sign up for Atlas VPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Select the Atlas VPN plan that’s best for you Enter your email Select a payment method Once you’ve installed Atlas VPN , download and install the Atlas VPN app Find the “Sign In” option and enter the email address you initially set up with your account Follow further instructions through the app

