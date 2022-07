Derick Hall is the kind of person Auburn football needs in the building and on the field to reverse the Tigers’ losing ways. It’s not going to be easy this season with everything that has happened down on the Plains, but after listening to Hall speak about his school at SEC Media Days at least there seems to be a glimmer of hope. I’m not convinced Auburn is going to have a winning season in 2022, but the players are united like maybe they’ve never been since Gus Malzahn was fired after the 2020 season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO