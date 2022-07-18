ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police investigate midnight homicide

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who was a gunshot victim. The victim was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Friday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

68-year-old woman killed in Henry County accident

A 68-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Henry County, Ill. A 2018 Blue Nissan SUV was traveling east on Interstate 80 at Milepost 33, near Annawan, on July 20, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. While on the exit ramp, the SUV left the roadway to the left and overturned, according to an Illinois State Police release Thursday.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline police arrest armed suspect

On July 20, 2022 at 5:26 p.m., the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun. Several callers reported he was near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards,...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Family of 22-year-old Tyson worker wants answers following his sudden death

Protestors Friday at the Moline Public Library called for changes in working conditions at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Ill., after the July 9 death of a 22-year-old worker. The protesters called for changes to working conditions after the sudden death of Casen Garcia, an employee at the meatpacking...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Teen rescued after entering river to save boy

A teen was rescued from the Mississippi River in Moline on Monday. It happened around 8:36 p.m. near Sylvan Island. The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of two male juveniles in the river. The juveniles, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reportedly fishing along the shores of...
WQAD

2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him. According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Loaded gun, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms found in drug house

A 64-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple felony charges after police say she hosted a drug house where they found a loaded gun, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms. Deborah Van Almen faces two charges of controlled substance violation, two charges of failure to affix a drug stamp, and gathering where controlled substances are used – all felonies, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

Illinois DOT announces a lane closure on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on July 18 for inspections. The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeffery Bladel the new Police Chief Monday. Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.

Illinois DOT announces a lane closure on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on July 18 for inspections. The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeffery Bladel the new Police Chief Monday. Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced to 5 years for breaking into storage, stealing truck

A 48-year-old Muscatine man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for breaking into a Walcott storage facility. Other charges were dropped after James Chelf earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, according to court documents. Police say he broke into T&C Storage, 305 Walcott Road, Walcott, shortly before...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to shots fired

Rock Island Police responded July 20 about 10:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired. The incident was in the 1600 block of 11th Street. At least three pieces of evidence were recovered by police. There are no reports of any injuries or suspects in the case. Police continue to investigate the incident.
ourquadcities.com

No one injured after suspect fires gun in residential neighborhood

After a suspect fired a gun into the air about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he was taken into custody in a quiet neighborhood in Moline. Moline Police Officers at the scene said they received reports of someone running through the neighborhood in the area of 32nd Avenue and 54th Street Court. Some residents were “alarmed and disturbed” at the way he was acting, police said.
Radio Iowa

Southeast Iowa man killed in ATV collision with deer

Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an ATV accident this weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth was driving the ATV early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect posted Facebook video of himself with gun

A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he posted a Facebook photo of himself with a gun. Corliss Hill faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, court documents say. On April 14, members of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Abingdon man arrested after seen riding a stolen motorcycle

In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 16th, Galesburg Police while on routine patrol, observed a male subject riding a motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of South Seminary and East Fifth Streets. GPD was in the area on the southern portion of town due to complaints of ATVs being ridden in the area causing loud noises. Police conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle and made contact with the driver: 25-year-old Gage Ayers of Abingdon. Officers discovered Ayers’ driver’s license was suspended and he was placed under arrest. After running the vehicle’s VIN number, officers then discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen from Bob’s Towing in Galesburg. According to police reports, someone attempted to change the vehicle’s VIN number, and the black 2018 Honda was spray-painted white. Ayers denied stealing the motorcycle or having any knowledge that it was a stolen motorcycle, saying he purchased it recently. Ayers was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, No Valid Registration, and No Insurance. In July of last year, Ayers was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal catalytic converters at Yemm Chevrolet.
ABINGDON, IL
ourquadcities.com

New I-74 bridge lighting to shine over next 30 days

Starting tonight, the already iconic I-74 bridge will boast rotating new lighting displays. Contractors have installed all new lighting components and city staff in Moline and Bettendorf have been trained to create and operate the dramatic new lighting scenes, according to the I-74 River Bridge operators. “We have no doubt...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

State troopers: Motorcyclist with meth led chase Monday night

A 48-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol chased a motorcycle in Davenport late Monday. Richard Gordon Sr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and failure to affix a drug stamp; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records say.

