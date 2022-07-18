ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of California Irvine reinstitutes indoor mask mandate amid summer surge

 4 days ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- With Orange County now in the high level for community transmission of COVID-19, masks are coming back for students at University of California Irvine.

Starting Monday, UCI will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors.

According to the executive directive issued by the school chancellor, the mandate applies to all individuals on UCI controlled property as well as employees conducting work off-site when not at their living unit.

The mandate applies to everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, except when alone in an enclosed space.

It also mandates mask wearing on public transit, including the Anteater Express as well as any UCI vehicle with any other individual.

The school said face coverings are available through Environmental Health and Safety at various locations.

Dutchman
4d ago

Mask and social distancing don't work and Fauci just stated the vaccines aren't very effective after all.

