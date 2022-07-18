ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber overcharged disabled passengers for pickups, feds say

By Khristopher J. Brooks
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber Technologies will pay $2.2 million to settle a federal lawsuit that centered on the rideshare company's charging an extra "wait-time fee" for disabled passengers, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Federal prosecutors filed a lawsuit against Uber in November, alleging the company had violated the Americans with...

CBS News

