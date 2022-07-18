ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A fire has broken out in Palo Pinto County near Possum Kingdom Lake.

On Monday, an estimated 300-acre wildfire started near Possum Kingdom Lake. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 0% contained as of Monday afternoon.

Eight structures have been lost and hundreds of homes have been evacuated, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire is reportedly fuel driven, not wind driven.

This story is developing.

wbap.com

Wildfire Update: Over 7,700 Acres Torched Across Texas

All of North Texas remains under a Red Flag Warning issued by the The National Weather Service on Tuesday, as wildfires burn across the region. A large wildfire has burned hundreds of acres near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County as crews continue to work on extinguishing it. Adam...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Crews worried of potential increase in fire activity as 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County continues

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, named for the road it's located by on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake, is about 10% contained as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.The estimated 500-acre fire started burning around noon yesterday and destroyed five homes and five outdoor structures. No one has been injured.Crews are worried there is going to be an increase in fire activity today."The weather pattern that happened yesterday, where this fire grew so large so quickly, is happening again today," said Adam Turner with the...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
County
Palo Pinto County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOCAL FIRE CREWS DEPLOY TO NORTH TEXAS WILDFIRE

Early Tuesday morning fire units from Caney Creek Fire, Porter Fire, Needham Fire, Conroe Fire, Harris County ESD 48 Fire, New Waverly Fire, and Parris Fire met at the Buc-ees in Madisonville. Once all were together they left out for the Possum Lake Wildfire in North Texas. The fire in Palo Pinto County has grown to 500 acres and there is a threat of multiple homes along the lake.
MADISONVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Disaster declaration in effect as large brush fire moves in Somervell County

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A large brush fire is moving fast in northern Somervell County. According to the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has burned about 2,000 acres and is still 0% contained.The scene is off County Road 1004, west of Glen Rose. According to the Somervell County Fire Department, the fire is located between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley State Park. There are no current threats to Hood County. Somervell County has set up a reception center at the Somervell County Expo Center for evacuees who may need shelter. Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers issued a disaster declaration Monday evening due to the imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from wildfires in the county. The declaration is in effect through next Monday, July 25.This story is developing.
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
nypressnews.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Granbury street

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on W. Pearl Street near the airport in Granbury. It happened around 11 a.m. on July 18. The plane was an Aero Commander 112 with two people on board....
GRANBURY, TX
CBS DFW

Number of jobs in Texas increase in June, Dallas Fed says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of jobs in Texas have increased in June, and is forecasted to keep doing so. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 78,400 jobs were added in June. Year-to-date, the state has added 370,500 jobs. "Texas employment accelerated in June, bringing job growth in the second quarter to a very robust 6%," said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. "Expansion in June was broad- based, with only construction seeing a decline across private- sector industries. Nevertheless, growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year to 3.4% as headwinds from a weaker U.S. outlook, along with ongoing supply- chain and labor market challenges, put downward pressure on economic growth in Texas." Jobs are forecasted to increase 4.5% in 2022, according to the Texas Employment Forecast. Across the state, the unemployment rate remained unchanged, specifically in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Fort Worth and Arlington. The unemployment rate in June was 4.1%.The forecast continues to say that 593,800 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December will be 13.7 million. 
DALLAS, TX
