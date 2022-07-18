Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake 00:25

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A fire has broken out in Palo Pinto County near Possum Kingdom Lake.

On Monday, an estimated 300-acre wildfire started near Possum Kingdom Lake. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 0% contained as of Monday afternoon.

Eight structures have been lost and hundreds of homes have been evacuated, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire is reportedly fuel driven, not wind driven.

This story is developing.