Stanford shortstop Adam Crampton is the latest Stanford Cardinal to hear his name called during the 2022 MLB Draft. While he's extremely savvy at the plate he isn't the most powerful. However, that is not where he has his biggest impact, as Crampton is one of the best defensive players in the country. He was selected in the ninth round with the No. 257 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO