Man’s death under investigation by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a man in south Bakersfield Sunday is under investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man has been identified as Sergio Antonia Zamora, 39, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. His cause and manner of death with be released at a later time.

Around 7:46 p.m. police were dispatched to Custer Avenue near South H Street for reports of an assault, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located Zamora who was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The department says there has been no arrest at this time and no suspect is at large.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.