Makeup

Halsey Announces About-Face’s ‘Bratty Younger Sibling’ AF94: Where to Buy

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
Halsey photographed on Sept. 27, 2021 at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles. Austin Hargrave

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey is expanding on About-Face.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday (July 18) to share an expansion on their popular makeup line, sharing that the beauty brand’s “cute and bratty younger sibling” AF94 will be available to purchase at Walmart starting on July 25. “Fun, easy, and accessible products; and I promise you’re gonna want them all,” they wrote alongside a colorful promo video, which you can watch here.

According to the description on AF94’s Instagram page, the line is “a new made-to-play makeup brand dreamt up by @iamhalsey. All-day, high-impact color built for self-expression in clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. Plus—the entire collection is under $10.”

Halsey, who has been known for doing their own makeup for big events, launched About-Face Beauty in early 2021, centered on the belief that “makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.” Their About-Face beauty brand is vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances.

The “Without Me” singer also shook up their look over the weekend, revealing their blunt, blonde and bold new ’90s-inspired haircut via Instagram. In the video, the vocalist turns their head side to side to show off the short, thick-layered new chop from all angles as Sleater-Kinney’s “I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone” plays in the background. “Return of my mullet,” Halsey captioned the video, before promoting the About-Face products they used. “And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. Made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints.”

