Bay County, FL

Bay County Pier to get upgrade

By Emily McLeod
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Bay County Pier on Front Beach Road is about to get a facelift.

The pier used to be a concrete structure until Hurricane Dennis destroyed it in 2005. Now the pier utilizes boards that weigh over 200 pounds each.

Ironically, the boards are meant to be broken in the event of a powerful storm surge.

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

“The panels are made to blow out,” Beach Operations Manager, Vincent Martin, said. “They keep the concrete structure intact. So when those panels and the force of maybe a wave that comes through it blows the wooden panels out instead of messing with the concrete structure.”

Martin said this is the first time they’ve ever done a full replacement of the boards on the pier.

He said if the pier was still concrete intense storm surge would eventually break it.

When Hurricane Sally hit, the boards did exactly what they were supposed to. Storm surge came up to the pier and broke boards toward the end of the structure.

“Oh it’s gotta be a pretty big wave especially to get up that high because it’s about 20 foot high or 30 foot high off the water so to get up that high and have that much force to blow it out, it’s a lot,” Martin said.

Martin said the boards are an important part of keeping the pier open in case powerful waves hit our beaches.

“It’s utilized every day and there’s a lot of people that utilize it,” Martin said.

The first phase of the board replacement at the end of the pier should be finished by the end of the week.

The entire project will take about four years to complete.

Comments / 0

