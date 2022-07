A chance for you to see the new Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital expansion Thursday afternoon. There will be an open house with public tours of the 12-point-8 million dollar upgrade, which moved the remaining staff from the old downtown Manistique facility to the campus on US-2 west of town. The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 4:00, where you can meet new CEO Andy Bertapelle, as well as hear from retiring CEO Bob Crumm.

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO