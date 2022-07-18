ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Alligator Road in Florence shut down due to garage fire

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago
(WBTW)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Alligator Road in Florence is shut down Monday afternoon due to a garage fire, according to Florence City Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

A garage with a single apartment above it caught fire Monday afternoon, Johnson said. Florence City Fire was called at 3:56 p.m.

Alligator Road is closed off of Irby Street, Johnson said. It’s expected to remain closed for one to two hours.

No injuries were reported. The fire was put out and crews are working hot spots, Johnson said.

