Locals compete in Korn Ferry Monday qualifier

By Dan Lindblad
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s golf’s bogeyman.

“The nerves. The big thing is getting over the nerves,” Presten Richardson said.

But the reward for conquering the task is a spot in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

“That would be really cool, it being my hometown,” Chase Gafner said. “Brock (Derrick) is already in the event and it would be really cool to be out there with him.”

Hundreds of golfers from all over the country played 18 at Millwood for the Price Cutter Charity Championship Monday qualifier.

That includes 11 with ties to the Ozarks.

Richardson played at Miller high school while Gafner played at Glendale.

“Being close to home it helps us to be more comfortable,” Gafner said. “Kind of just going out and doing what I know I can do and not change the game plan. Just stick to the process, really.”

“I was out here watching when I was probably nine years old and I was like, man I want to play in this one day,” Richardson said.

Both Gafner and Richardson have tried their hands at qualifying before.

“There are nerves that come with every first swing,” Gafner said “At the end of the day it’s just golf and it’s just the same as me going out and playing with buddies.”

“Getting over the nerves of, it’s a big tournament and just to calm down and being in a really comfortable environment is going to be the most useful thing I take out of the last two years,” Richardson said.

There are success stories that come from Monday of golf week. In fact just two years ago Daniel Sutton was in this exact position, needing a good Monday to make the tournament.

He finished tied for second and turned it into a top-5 result.

This year, eight spots are up for grabs.

Some carry their own bag, while others bring a caddy.

“I usually don’t have a caddy” Richardson said. “I feel like I am my own caddy, I like to do everything my own way. I usually go off and play by my own, but I know having a caddy will keep me lose.”

There isn’t a straightforward process to provide a successful round.

“It’s my home course so I am just trying to play like I normally do out here and just hope to play well and we’ll see what happens,” Gafner said.

Just hit them straight and don’t leave the putts short.

KOLR10 News

Day two in full swing at the Price Cutter Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Day two of the Price Cutter Charity Championship golf tournament brought spectators and pros together on the fairway at the Highland Springs Country Club. “It’s a great week to celebrate. Interacting with volunteers, sponsors, spectators, the players,” said Jerald Andrews, the executive director of the tournament. Andrews has served his role in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

33rd Charity Championship off to a blistering start

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 33rd Price Cutter Charity Championship is underway at Highland Springs Country Club. 156 golfers teed off this Korn Ferry Tour event Thurdsday, all dreaming of winning the $135,000 dollar first place check. Ozarks first’s Dan Lindblad has your first round report. Dan, the first round of any golf tournament is all about positioning. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Boosters Club Rodeo returns

OZARK, Mo. — The 67th Annual Ozark Boosters Club Rodeo will bring some of the area’s best riders and ropers to the area this weekend. Ozark, just south of Springfield, is home to one of the area’s biggest rodeos. This year marks the 67th iteration of the rodeo, which will be held Friday and Saturday. […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lasers, WTT back on the court in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–World TeamTennis made it official Wednesday. The professional tennis league will not play this season, but WTT will return in 2023. And the league will play matches in home venues. That means the Springfield Lasers will be back at the Cooper Tennis Complex for the first time since 2019. The Springfield Lasers have been […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Indoor businesses benefit from those escaping heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local businesses are benefitting from people looking for indoor activities. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield is packed outside and cold inside. “That’s the thing about summer is we are competing with all the wonderful activities outside, so when it is unbearably hot, that’s when we come in,” said Manager David Mann. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What could a Missourian do with the $660M jackpot?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaching $660 million, many Missourians might be wondering: “What would I do with all that money?”. Ozarks First is here to help you make a game plan for when you defy the odds of you winning the Mega Millions — which is about 1 in 302.6 million. The $660 million is the ninth-largest jackpot in the nation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
