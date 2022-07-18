Locals compete in Korn Ferry Monday qualifier

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s golf’s bogeyman.

“The nerves. The big thing is getting over the nerves,” Presten Richardson said.

But the reward for conquering the task is a spot in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

“That would be really cool, it being my hometown,” Chase Gafner said. “Brock (Derrick) is already in the event and it would be really cool to be out there with him.”

Hundreds of golfers from all over the country played 18 at Millwood for the Price Cutter Charity Championship Monday qualifier.

That includes 11 with ties to the Ozarks.

Richardson played at Miller high school while Gafner played at Glendale.

“Being close to home it helps us to be more comfortable,” Gafner said. “Kind of just going out and doing what I know I can do and not change the game plan. Just stick to the process, really.”

“I was out here watching when I was probably nine years old and I was like, man I want to play in this one day,” Richardson said.

Both Gafner and Richardson have tried their hands at qualifying before.

“There are nerves that come with every first swing,” Gafner said “At the end of the day it’s just golf and it’s just the same as me going out and playing with buddies.”

“Getting over the nerves of, it’s a big tournament and just to calm down and being in a really comfortable environment is going to be the most useful thing I take out of the last two years,” Richardson said.

There are success stories that come from Monday of golf week. In fact just two years ago Daniel Sutton was in this exact position, needing a good Monday to make the tournament.

He finished tied for second and turned it into a top-5 result.

This year, eight spots are up for grabs.

Some carry their own bag, while others bring a caddy.

“I usually don’t have a caddy” Richardson said. “I feel like I am my own caddy, I like to do everything my own way. I usually go off and play by my own, but I know having a caddy will keep me lose.”

There isn’t a straightforward process to provide a successful round.

“It’s my home course so I am just trying to play like I normally do out here and just hope to play well and we’ll see what happens,” Gafner said.

Just hit them straight and don’t leave the putts short.