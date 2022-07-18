Fear Street Movies Reportedly Being Developed By Netflix

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO