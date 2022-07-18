ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear Street Movies Reportedly Being Developed By Netflix

By Elazje Carillo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview last week, best-selling author R.L. Stine teased that Netflix might be planning on developing more Fear Street films, with a new report from Bloody Disgusting stating that not only is Netflix planning on developing more films, but that they are "very deep" into developing more films....

