FREE – Computational Thinking: Problem Solving Across the Curriculum (ES)

Opportunity at a Glance: Bring the language of problem solving to your Elementary Classroom! Abstraction, Logic, Evaluation and more – the concepts and approaches of computational...

The Associated Press

As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns

The tech industry’s latest artificial intelligence constructs can be pretty convincing if you ask them what it feels like to be a sentient computer, or maybe just a dinosaur or squirrel. But they’re not so good — and sometimes dangerously bad — at handling other seemingly straightforward tasks. Take, for instance, GPT-3, a Microsoft-controlled system that can generate paragraphs of human-like text based on what it’s learned from a vast database of digital books and online writings. It’s considered one of the most advanced of a new generation of AI algorithms that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video. Among other things, GPT-3 can write up most any text you ask for — a cover letter for a zookeeping job, say, or a Shakespearean-style sonnet set on Mars. But when Pomona College professor Gary Smith asked it a simple but nonsensical question about walking upstairs, GPT-3 muffed it. “Yes, it is safe to walk upstairs on your hands if you wash them first,” the AI replied.
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

5 soft skills for tech jobs

You probably already know you'll need to learn coding to work in tech. But did you know how you'll also need soft skills for tech jobs?. Soft skills, also called people skills, enable workers to effectively and harmoniously work with others. Essential soft skills for tech jobs include teamwork, adaptability, and communication.
JOBS
Freethink

Meet the startup that’s closing the digital divide with $200 tablets

When it comes to scholastic success, intelligence and industriousness are distributed equally across different groups of schoolchildren in the U.S. But access to technology is not. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that about 43% of U.S. households with incomes below $30,000 don’t have access to broadband internet or...
TECHNOLOGY
connect-bridgeport.com

WVU Engineer Developing Face Recognition Software to Improve Counterterrorism, Protection of Military, Infrastructure

BENJAMIN M. STATLER COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MINERAL RESOURCES. Blurry, low-resolution images from security cameras or drones can throw hurdles at the efforts of law enforcement and military. This is where one West Virginia University engineer hopes to paint a clearer picture by developing robust face recognition software algorithms capable...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Teaching computational maker skills through gaming

The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
VIDEO GAMES
Smithonian

Equitable Access to Quality Early Learning Experiences Matters

Ensuring appropriate and effective education for their children is a concern all families naturally grapple with, and it is not limited to the K-12 education environment. The caregivers of our country’s youngest children often face particularly daunting challenges in finding programs that can do two things: care for their infants, toddlers, and preschoolers so they can work; and provide a stimulating environment so their children can learn.
EDUCATION

