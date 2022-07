Seattle Police were collecting evidence and there was a report of one person suffering a minor shrapnel injury in a round of gunfire Thursday at 23rd and Jackson. Gunfire and a possible shooting victim were first reported around 5:15 PM. Arriving officers found evidence from the gunfire at the intersection and on the northwest side of Jackson but no victim. According to East Precinct radio updates, a woman who suffered minor injuries had reportedly left the scene in the vehicle following the gunfire and police were attempting to locate her.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO