ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Emergency crews respond to report of car going into lake off Becker County Road 15

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Driver cited in 13th Ave. intersection collision

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was cited for disregarding a traffic control signal in a two-car crash at 13th Ave. and 25th St. S shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 39-year-old Maulid Hussein ran a red light. The car he was driving collided with an SUV in the intersection. The SUV flipped onto its roof.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Verndale Man Run Over by Hay Baler Dies from Injuries

WING RIVER TOWNSHIP (KDLM) – A Verndale man was run over by a hay baler and died from his injuries, Tuesday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. of a man run over by a tractor in Wing River Township.. When Law Enforcement arrived on scene they found Raphael Kern, 63 of Verndale had been run over by a round baler.
VERNDALE, MN
lptv.org

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Hubbard County

On July 7th around 9:30 18-year old Isabelle Croskrey of Park Rapids was hit by a vehicle while walking, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Croskrey reported that she was walking along the shoulder of 170th St with her sister when a red Ford Ranger came from behind them. The vehicle struck her from behind, injuring her hand and also a foot. The vehicle then accelerated and sped away.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Becker County, MN
Accidents
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Becker County, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fog Lake#Traffic Accident
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed While Working on Tractor

Verndale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in north central Minnesota are reporting a deadly farming-related incident. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a rural property about 7 miles east of Wadena late Tuesday morning after dispatchers received a 911 call from a man reporting a tractor accident. The caller told dispatchers he and another man had been working on a tractor when the other man was run over by the farm machinery.
VERNDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

UPDATE: Woman injured in rollover

DETROIT LAKES (July 19, 2022) — A 72-year-old woman from Oaks, N.D., was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on July 18. Her vehicle was traveling on Becker County Road 15. Her vehicle traveled down a hill and stopped when her tires entered the water of Fog Lake. The woman...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy