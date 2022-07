CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get your dog or cat’s picture on the front of a beer can in a contest with Palmetto Brewing and Charleston Animal Society. Pet owners and their pets gathered at Palmetto Brewing to get their pictures taken to enter the Rescue Brew contest. This contest raises money for the Charleston Animal Society and allows the winner to win prize money and their very own beer that will be sold in stores.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO