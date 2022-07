WALTON COUNTY, GA – (July 22, 2022) On July 15, the Walton County Board of Commissioners announced its intention to keep the 2022 millage rate at 10.413 – the same rate as 2021. However, the result of this will be a property tax increase of 4.73 % due to the county not intending to adopt the rollback millage rate.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO