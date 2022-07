GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County gas station. "This incident was a very unusual circumstance and anything that makes our residents feel unsafe while they are in the county we look at very seriously," said Sgt. Jennifer Richter with Gwinnett County Police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO