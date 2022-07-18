ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Mourns Mascot Joy Bear After 21 Years with the University

By Runako Gee
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khQyH_0gk1cn8W00

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In a social media post, Baylor University announced the passing of one of their beloved bears.

Judge “Joy” Reynolds passed away peacefully earlier today after 21 years as a member of the Baylor family, surrounded by her caregivers, staff, and veterinary team.

Primera PD: Possible dog selling, rehoming scheme circulating Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuCfy_0gk1cn8W00
Judge “Joy” Reynolds

Joy is survived by her younger sister, Lady, who will continue to receive world-class care in the Williams Bear Habitat. For Lady’s continued care as she ages into retirement, Baylor will build a permanent retirement facility at the bears’ off-campus enrichment area.

Baylor University has their sights set on receiving American Black Bear cubs next year, to continue their tradition of having live bear mascots reside in the heart of campus.

For more information on the life of Joy, you can visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager has turned her passion for baking into big business. Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley’s Cookie Co., a business offering decorated sugar cookies which she started when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown in 2020. Riley is...
LORENA, TX
KWTX

10 Things to do in Central Texas This Weekend: July 23-24

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - KWTX is helping you fill your social calendar this weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!. The lineup is set with more than 120 films screening in the Deep in The Heart Film Festival on July 21-24 at the Waco Hippodrome. It’s a celebration with films from all over the world and gives the community a chance to interact with filmmakers in educational and networking sessions.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas schools say "no" to shorter school weeks

SALADO, Texas — Some Texas schools are throwing away five day work weeks to attract more teachers. The Texas Tribune reported that it's those schools who have kept to a normal schedule that are losing their teachers. Schools in Central Texas, like Salado ISD and Moody ISD said they...
SALADO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Check Out This Private Luxury Escape in Killeen, Texas

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.21.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#Bears#Baylor University#Fox#The Williams Bear Habitat#American Black Bear#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
fox44news.com

Couple charged with leaving dogs without proper food or water

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of cruelty to animals, accused of leaving three dogs locked in a house without adequate food or water. Katherine Lynn Schilling was arrested in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas on a warrant...
TEMPLE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Temple billionaire is giving away millions

Drayton McLane Jr with President George BushImage from WikiCommons images. Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ValleyCentral

San Benito soldier killed in car crash near Fort Hood

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.
News Channel 25

3 dead, 1 hospitalized after fiery wrong-way crash in Bell County: Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and a young woman is hospitalized after a fiery wrong-way crash in Bell County, officials said. Around 1:56 a.m. this Saturday, state troopers were dispatched to IH-14 in response to a triple fatality crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to Texas DPS.
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy