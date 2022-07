Click here to read the full article. Gibson has announced the release of their custom limited Cat Stevens J-180 Collector’s Edition Guitar, available to purchase for the first time ever. The gorgeous acoustic guitar is modeled after the original that Stevens (who now goes by Yusef or Cat Stevens) used on his landmark albums, including Tea For Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat. The guitar captures the timeless sound and art of one of the most integral songwriters of our time. Stevens famously sold off all his music gear, including the J-180, towards the end of the 1970s, donating all the money...

