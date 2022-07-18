Mr.Dennis Matthews key note speaker

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.49 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This latest report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth will be driven by factors including the growing traction for smart cities coupled with the additional features of robot vacuum cleaners. However, the emergence of low-cost vendors will be a major challenge for the global residential robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth during the forecast period.

