ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mr.Dennis Matthews key note speaker

bostonnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense Technology Nuclear Submarine 25 26 and 27 July 2022. Los Angeles California Military Contractor in Electronics Engineering Technology. Former Dow Jones and wall street employee. Electronic Company. Anaheim B Test. On Trident II and inventor of LCE Black Box Technology. On Livestreamers.com. $5.99 per...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Drive

Boom’s Overture Supersonic Airliner Gains Northrop Grumman As Military Partner

The supersonic Overture jet, originally conceptualized for the commercial sector, is being eyed for military applications by Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic have announced a collaboration to develop a variant of the future Overture supersonic airliner specifically for the U.S. and allied military forces. The agreement was finalized at Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom without much additional detail, but the partnership would act as Boom Supersonic’s first direct link with the defense industry since collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to advance supersonic travel for commercial and potential military needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Leading manufacturer of engineered plastics becomes Viaflex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Today, Sioux Falls-based Raven Engineered Films announced the company will move forward as Viaflex. The new name and corporate identity follow the April 2022 acquisition by Industrial Opportunity Partners (“IOP”) from Raven Industries and position the company as an independent, stand-alone business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005005/en/ Leading manufacturer of engineered plastics becomes Viaflex (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Congress Tackles CHIPS Act to Help U.S. Compete With China

The Senate will be making another attempt to vote on the CHIPS Act in order to subsidize companies that produce computer chips in the United States. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for semiconductor production in the U.S. "It comes down to technology leadership. It comes down to supply chain resiliency. And then, of course, it comes down to being able to compete and secure international security level," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Execs Say Supply Chains Could Use a Tech Injection: Survey

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain digitization won’t happen overnight and manufacturers are tepid when it comes to their faith that existing processes will hold up in the near term. The majority of procurement executives surveyed in a recent study indicated “significant disruption” in their raw materials supply chains, with 67 percent saying the technology solutions they currently use are not likely to be able to handle the headwinds expected over the next three years. “Rather than the global and pervasive supply chain issues in 2020 to ’21, current supply chain challenges, in general, appear to be more accurately...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Guardian

‘You are not being heard’: the devastating black maternal mortality crisis in the US

Shamony Gibson spent the final months of her life excitedly anticipating the birth of her second child. “Time is flying, four months already,” she says in a home video collage at the beginning of Aftershock, a new documentary about the black maternal health crisis in the US. “Every day is a new process, you wake up like, ‘Oh my god, I’m that much closer to being a mom again.’”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Advertising#Dow Jones#Lce Black Box Technology#Livestreamers Com#Morgan Stanley Soon#Interstate Electronics#Us Global Business Forum
The Associated Press

Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company’s annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005102/en/ Kofax 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation (Graphic: Kofax)
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Jim Tompkins redux: US supply chains receive F+

In April 2020, as the pandemic was raging worldwide, Jim Tompkins, arguably the dean of supply chain management consultants, spoke to FreightWaves about the outlook for his industry. Tompkins warned that COVID-19 was a before-and-after event for supply chains and that it would cement a profound shift from models based on cost, speed and efficiency to those based on what he referred to as “volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity,” or “VUCA.”
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Garner 40% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.49 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This latest report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth will be driven by factors including the growing traction for smart cities coupled with the additional features of robot vacuum cleaners. However, the emergence of low-cost vendors will be a major challenge for the global residential robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth during the forecast period.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005269/en/ Cepton has selected Fabrinet for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. © Cepton, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

From build to beyond: Parker Aerospace and DUST Identity launch Lockheed Martin F-35 into digital space

Weaving together digital engineering and technology, Parker Aerospace today announced collaboration with Lockheed Martin and DUST Identity. The alliance implements DUST technology to connect Parker Aerospace products with Lockheed Martin aircraft to track parts from build to delivery and maintenance. The collaboration optimizes Parker Aerospace product traceability and supply chain security as proven by Parker’s military flight controls and flight actuation technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005843/en/ Parker Aerospace, DUST Identity and Lockheed Martin are partnering to digitally fingerprint products to better track and trace product build, performance and service. The new technology creates a unique digital thread to enhance performance and increase supply chain security. (Graphic: Business Wire) Digital thread and DUST technology boost efficiency and supply chain integrity
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Silicon Valley offers vets career options beyond technology

Silicon Valley likes veterans. Or at least some of the biggest tech companies do. They appreciate veterans not just for their technical or administrative skills, but also basic habits like just showing up to work on time. “Compared to non-veterans, veterans have the combination of technical, operational and analytical background...
MILITARY
TechCrunch

Announcing the startups pitching onstage at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Founders will be pitching on the virtual stage for four minutes, followed by a four-minute Q&A. The judges are Ayanna Howard, Ohio State University, Ayah Bdeir, littleBits (acquired by Sphero) and Kelly Chen, DCVC. You can read more about their impressive expert backgrounds here. Now to what you’ve been waiting...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Koniku and Airbus Expand Partnership to Re-imagine Aviation Security

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Koniku, Inc. and Airbus Americas, Inc. have announced the expansion and deepening of their collaboration, which began in 2017, to advance aviation safety and security from curbside to gate for billions of travelers globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005618/en/ Jeff Knittel CEO, Airbus Americas, and Osh. Agabi, Koniku Inc. CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Premier members select KARL STORZ CanaryBox® to be showcased at Innovation Celebration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- The new CanaryBox ® from KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America was one of the medical innovations showcased in front of thousands of healthcare providers at Premier’s 2022 Breakthroughs Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005837/en/ KARL STORZ integrated OR with CanaryBox® intelligent volume automation technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy