Mr.Dennis Matthews key note speaker

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005269/en/ Cepton has selected Fabrinet for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. © Cepton, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
