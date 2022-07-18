ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker will be an elite duo for the Packers

By Timothy Lindsey
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers might be looking at their best linebackers room since Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk took the field together about a decade and a half ago. It comes in the form of All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell and standout rookie Quay Walker. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has himself an elite pairing, which will be the backbone of this top-10 defense in 2022.

The team used one of their first round picks in April's draft on the Georgia middle linebacker Walker. Walker is one of the fastest sideline-to-sideline defensive players in the league. He ran a faster three-cone time and short shuttle than his once-again teammate in Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. For context, Stokes has 4.2 speed and is arguably the fastest cornerback in the league.

Combine the potential of Walker with the superstardom of Campbell, and Green Bay is in prime position to put forth a Super Bowl-calibur defense. Campbell was the only player in the NFL last season with 140+ tackles, 5+ tackles for loss, 5+ passes defensed, 2+ sacks, and 2+ interceptions. He was an absolute machine last season en route to a first-team All-Pro selection. Campbell has recorded 90+ tackles in five of his six career seasons. He has also played in 16 games each of the past five seasons.

After signing a new five-year deal earlier this offseason, the Florida native is going to be a cornerstone piece of the Green Bay Packers defense moving forward.

Walker led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in tackles last season while Campbell led the NFC North champion Packers in tackles last season. This duo has elite vision, instincts, and athleticism. Walker was arguably the best player on the best defense in the country last season. Campbell was arguably the best all-around linebacker in the NFL last season. Green Bay's defense has studs at every level. Campbell and Walker are two studs that will lead Green Bay's defense towards that big game in February.

