Fundraiser Started For Family Of Mother Killed In Crash

File Photo

FREEHOLD – Support is overflowing for the family of a 42-year-old mother who died in a three-car crash in Freehold last week.

Nearly $53,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe titled “Support for Lieutenant Craig James and his Family,” which was launched by the New Jersey Superior Officers Law Enforcement Association.

On July 14, the mother was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. In the car were also her three children. Her 3-year-old was airlifted to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center while her other two children, ages 9 and 13, were also taken to the hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Although unidentified by authorities, the GoFundMe shared the woman’s identity as Denise James.

According to the GoFundMe, the 3-year-old, Lily, has been taken off of life support and will be an organ donor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Craig, his two boys and his family,” the GoFundMe organizers said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Det. Lt. Joseph Winowski at 732-294-5139.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit http://gofundme.com/f/lieutenant-craig-james-and-his-family