Fire Alert Vehicle Fire into Vegetation Hwy 140 and Yaqui Gulch Rd
By Trisha Jacobs
sierranewsonline.com
4 days ago
MARIPOSA–A vehicle fire has spread into the vegetation on Highway 140 and Agua Fria Road near Mariposa. The fire is approximately 10 to 15 acres. Yaqui Gulch Road is currently closed. Ground and air crews are on scene. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is in the area as...
MIDPINES–A vegetation fire has been reported in Midpines, in Mariposa County, near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Ground crews and fire fighting air craft are responding. This is the Oak Fire. We will update this article as more information is available. Original reports included that the fire in approximately...
MARIPOSA COUNTY–A woman drove off an embankment on Highway 49 in Mariposa County at approximately 2:00 am on Thursday morning, 7.21.2022. The accident occurred in a remote area between Mariposa and Coulterville on the Bagby Grade. A small group was doing research in a creek that runs into the...
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches.
Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks.
It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well.
The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120.
The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads.
In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As fire crews continue to contain a wildfire burning in Mariposa County, a cause has been identified: officials reveal that the Agua Fire was started by sparks from a car crash. As of Monday evening, the fire is 300 acres burned and is 10% contained. Nearby resident Danny Brown says […]
Report of a body Wednesday morning. A person called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the body in the canal at E Arroyo Ave. and N. H St. Divers have been called to retrieve the person that appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators continue to work to identify the victim and how they died after discovering a body in a Fresno County canal Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the body was found around 8:00 a.m. while canal workers were clearing trash from a grate near Barstow […]
A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
BASS LAKE — As the heart of fire season ensues, and rural California is once again faced with the continued consequences of increasingly high record-breaking temperatures, seasonal droughts, and poorly managed forests, our local community is reminded of the importance of maintaining a Firewise and fire-safe environment in the home, neighborhood, and general community. Though this may often present difficulty, the necessity is undeniable, and a task that a strong-willed and dedicated person can readily accomplish. And as a testament to that fact, the will and dedication necessary were best recently exemplified by two young girls who were brave enough to put out a fire that had started in their local community on, ironically, a community-wide Firewise workday.
HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s body found face-down in the water along a canal bank on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8 a.m. in Hughson, a city about ten miles southeast of Modesto, near the intersection of E Hatch Road and Tully Road. She was identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz.
ATWATER, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a homicide in a high school parking lot last month, according to the Atwater Police Department. Officers say multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to identify and arrest 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez from Merced. Investigators say Hernandez is...
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are getting the new Table Mountain Casino Resort ready for its grand opening on Thursday. The $500 million project took around 5 years to build. The official grand opening is on July 21 but the soft opening is at 10 pm on Wednesday. Our station got a tour of the […]
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday along State Route 99 near Turlock. According to CHP, a 54-year-old-man from Hughson was pronounced dead at the scene after discovering his 2005 Chevy SUV that showed major collision damage.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in west central Fresno late Sunday night. It happened on North Knoll Drive near Clinton and Brawley Avenues. Fresno police got a call around 11 pm about a shooting with a possible...
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are investigating a suspicious death involving a domestic violence suspect. Just before 9 on Sunday night, officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Packer street near Elm Avenue. When officers arrived to arrest the man, they found him dead inside the...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men from Stanislaus County were indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Hugo Vigil Villagomez, 42, of Oakdale, and his nephew, Serafin Villagomez Vigil, 27, of Riverbank,...
There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
FRIANT, Calf. (KMJ/FOX26) — Table Mountain Casino Resort will have its Grand Opening on Thursday, July 21st. The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council, Table Mountain Casino Board of Directors, Casino Executive Team, and Casino Team Members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The new Table Mountain Casino Resort sits...
