ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Fire Alert Vehicle Fire into Vegetation Hwy 140 and Yaqui Gulch Rd

By Trisha Jacobs
sierranewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIPOSA–A vehicle fire has spread into the vegetation on Highway 140 and Agua Fria Road near Mariposa. The fire is approximately 10 to 15 acres. Yaqui Gulch Road is currently closed. Ground and air crews are on scene. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is in the area as...

sierranewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert: Vegetation Fire In Midpines The Oak Fire

MIDPINES–A vegetation fire has been reported in Midpines, in Mariposa County, near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Ground crews and fire fighting air craft are responding. This is the Oak Fire. We will update this article as more information is available. Original reports included that the fire in approximately...
MIDPINES, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Woman Drives Off Highway 49 Into Ravine

MARIPOSA COUNTY–A woman drove off an embankment on Highway 49 in Mariposa County at approximately 2:00 am on Thursday morning, 7.21.2022. The accident occurred in a remote area between Mariposa and Coulterville on the Bagby Grade. A small group was doing research in a creek that runs into the...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves Are Targeting Farmers In Stanislaus County, Stealing ATVs And Tools

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches. Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks. It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well. The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120. The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads. In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Mariposa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Body Reported In A Fresno Canal For The Second Day In A Row

Report of a body Wednesday morning. A person called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the body in the canal at E Arroyo Ave. and N. H St. Divers have been called to retrieve the person that appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Body found in canal west of Fresno

A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Gulch#The Mariposa Sheriff
sierranewsonline.com

Firewise Workday Turns Into True Test Of Brains And Courage

BASS LAKE — As the heart of fire season ensues, and rural California is once again faced with the continued consequences of increasingly high record-breaking temperatures, seasonal droughts, and poorly managed forests, our local community is reminded of the importance of maintaining a Firewise and fire-safe environment in the home, neighborhood, and general community. Though this may often present difficulty, the necessity is undeniable, and a task that a strong-willed and dedicated person can readily accomplish. And as a testament to that fact, the will and dedication necessary were best recently exemplified by two young girls who were brave enough to put out a fire that had started in their local community on, ironically, a community-wide Firewise workday.
BASS LAKE, CA
Fox40

Woman’s body found face down in canal in Stanislaus County

HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s body found face-down in the water along a canal bank on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8 a.m. in Hughson, a city about ten miles southeast of Modesto, near the intersection of E Hatch Road and Tully Road. She was identified as 68-year-old Hughson resident Maria Victoria Ortiz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Two die in separate fatal collisions in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
FOX40

Man ejected from vehicle in fatal SR-99 crash in Turlock

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday along State Route 99 near Turlock. According to CHP, a 54-year-old-man from Hughson was pronounced dead at the scene after discovering his 2005 Chevy SUV that showed major collision damage.
KGET

2 Stanislaus County men accused of trying to sell 440 pounds of meth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men from Stanislaus County were indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Hugo Vigil Villagomez, 42, of Oakdale, and his nephew, Serafin Villagomez Vigil, 27, of Riverbank,...
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy