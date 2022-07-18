Fire Alert Vehicle Fire into Vegetation Hwy 140 and Yaqui Gulch Rd

BASS LAKE — As the heart of fire season ensues, and rural California is once again faced with the continued consequences of increasingly high record-breaking temperatures, seasonal droughts, and poorly managed forests, our local community is reminded of the importance of maintaining a Firewise and fire-safe environment in the home, neighborhood, and general community. Though this may often present difficulty, the necessity is undeniable, and a task that a strong-willed and dedicated person can readily accomplish. And as a testament to that fact, the will and dedication necessary were best recently exemplified by two young girls who were brave enough to put out a fire that had started in their local community on, ironically, a community-wide Firewise workday.

BASS LAKE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO