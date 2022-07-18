ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

1148 Fire Near Possum Kingdom Lake Forces Evacuations Monday

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, authorities say. The Texas A&M Forest Service said its crews were gathering details on the fire, dubbed the 1148 Fire, along the northern edge of the lake. As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, 500...

www.nbcdfw.com

agjournalonline.com

Heat sparks fires in Texas

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow earlier this week amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

As Wildfires Spread Nationwide, Several North Texas Counties Battle Blazes

UPDATE, 7/20/22, 2:28 p.m.: This story has been updated to include comment from Texas A&M's Forest Service. As one of the hottest summers on record in North Texas continues to pound areas across Dallas-Fort Worth, several counties in the region are battling wildfires that have forced evacuations and left buildings in flames.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Crews worried of potential increase in fire activity as 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County continues

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, named for the road it's located by on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake, is about 10% contained as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.The estimated 500-acre fire started burning around noon yesterday and destroyed five homes and five outdoor structures. No one has been injured.Crews are worried there is going to be an increase in fire activity today."The weather pattern that happened yesterday, where this fire grew so large so quickly, is happening again today," said Adam Turner with the...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX

