ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Mega Millions prize is $555M; Here are some the craziest things past jackpot winners bought

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGnug_0gk1ZFLt00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The current Mega Millions jackpot is $555 million, a life-changing amount of money for any Arkansans lucky enough to win it, but what would you buy if you got the top prize?

According to Worthly.com, the most common purchases with lottery winnings include luxury vacations, paying off debts, new cars, new houses and gifts for friends and families.

For some folks, however, their winnings have been spent much more creatively.

Dream Big: What you could buy in Arkansas with a $440M Mega Millions ticket

In New York, John and Linda Kutey were part of a syndicate in 2011 that won a $319 million jackpot and received $28.7 million to share. They used the money to launch a waterpark that was created in honor of their parents that also contributes to their community.

When Joe Denette won the Virginia lottery in 2009, he chose to spend the money on creating his own NASCAR team. After consulting with driver Kevin Harvick, Denette officially launched his own team in 2011 as part of the Camping World Truck Series.

In 2009, when 19-year-old Jonathan “Jay” Vargas became one of the youngest lottery winners in the United States, he spent his money exactly how you would imagine. He created an all-female wrestling promotion called Wrestlicious, which featured scantily clad women in a mix of wrestling matches and sketch comedy. The company ended up folding after only one season of production.

Pine Bluff woman wins largest Natural State Jackpot ever from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

While most lottery winning stories turn from a dream to a nightmare when the cash is gone, a Georgia man blew his lottery winnings in a historically destructive fashion. Ronnie Music Jr., 46, spent part of his $3 million in lottery winnings into trafficking methamphetamines, which led to a 21-year prison sentence on drug conspiracy and firearm charges.

While some may think that the idea of wild expenditures from a jackpot is strictly an American concept, many lottery winners from other countries have also found distinct ways to spend their cash.

Pine Bluff store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Friday’s drawing

For instance, Peter Lavery, an Irishman who won the UK lottery, decided to launch his own whiskey distillery in Belfast. The company is now known as Titan Distillers and has been a major success, which led to even more success for Lavery.

Sarah Cockings, a British woman who won $5.1 million in the lottery in 2006, also made expensive purchases with her family in mind. She bought breast augmentations for herself and for both of her sisters.

According to officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery , the program has raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds for scholarships since 2009, with more than 675,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery earns $71 million more than projected

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday July 19 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia retailers sell $401,777 in lottery tickets during June

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $401,777 in June, down from $412,423 in May, according to a report released July 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, winnings of $251,268 were awarded in Columbia County for the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Public invited to see Arkansas artist Kevin Kresse at work

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The public is invited to visit with renowned Arkansas artist and sculptor Kevin Kresse as he works on the sculpture of Johnny Cash that will eventually be placed in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 25th through Thursday, July 28th at the Windgate Center of Art + Design on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located at 2801 South University Avenue in Little Rock. Groups can be scheduled for specific times by emailing Kurt Naumann at kurt.naumann@sos.arkansas.gov.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas closing in on sub $4 a gallon price for gasoline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Good news for Arkansas drivers at the gas pump. AAA is reporting that Arkansas is now closing in on below $4 a gallon for gas in its July 21 update with a $4.04 average price in the state. While it is still $1.19 above the average of a year ago, it still puts the Arkansas per-gallon price 17 cents below last week’s average price.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
KHBS

CVS in Arkansas seeks verification on drugs with possible abortion use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy. A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions. Spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the policy started the first week in July in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Clarendon teen participates in Arkansas Rice Rep Program

The Arkansas Rice Reps Program involves high school students from across the state. Rice rep Sidney Simpson, a rising senior at Clarendon High School, said the initiative is a five-month scholarship opportunity. “It is a program through Arkansas Rice, and it is upcoming seniors who compete for scholarships. It is...
CLARENDON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, July 19

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 19, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Piney Woods Resort LLC, Jeremy Mass, 1818 Columbia Road 20, Taylor filed 7/12/22. Ouachita. Amidans, Limited Liability Company, Angela Dawn Amidan, 2817 Calhoun 453, Camden filed 7/14/22. Union. Lucas Estates...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Camping World#Arkansans#Worthly Com#Wrestlicious#Natural State Jackpot
5NEWS

Arkansas animal shelters hosting free pet adoptions this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Refreshing Swimming Holes in Arkansas

The summer heat has settled in and is here to stay for a while. Arkansas is home to many swimming holes thanks to an abundance of rivers and lakes. Some are well-known, and some exist off the beaten path, but all are refreshing. Grab your swimsuit, gather the kids and check out a few of our favorites.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KARK

ARKANSAUNA: Arkansas one of the hottest places on Earth this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No records have been broken here in Little Rock this week, but that doesn’t mean temperatures have not been really hot. So hot, that Little Rock has been out several areas for high temperatures. On Monday, Little Rock hit 101°. That was higher than the high in Amarillo, TX as well as Albuquerque, NM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy