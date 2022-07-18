ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Construction underway for Watford City’s Bakken Area Skills Center

By Michael Anthony
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Despite some federal grant delays, construction is set to begin soon for Watford City’s Career and Technical Education facility. Officials held a groundbreaking Monday for the Bakken Area Skills...

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager files letter of resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager has filed a letter of resignation as their financial status remains uncertain. Sherri Heser, who served as the previous business manager for Williams County School District 8, announced her resignation this week according to Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley. During the last school board meeting on July 11, Heser told the board the district ended “in the black” this prior school year, but board members questioned her about the lack of details and explanation.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Storm cleanup efforts continue in Wildrose

WILDROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - The rural community of Wildrose continues to clean up the damage left by strong, straight-line winds Monday night. Residents have spent the last two days cutting down trees and disposing of debris torn apart by 95 mile-per-hour winds. Town officials say many volunteers have come to help in the cleanup effort, which has expedited the process.
WILDROSE, ND
KFYR-TV

Air Force Reserve to spray in Williston next month; will return next summer

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials say the Air Force Reserve will conduct mosquito spraying operations in Williston next month. Bombers with the Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing will spray adulticide the week of August 8. They were not expected to show up this year, but Williston Vector Control Director Dr. Levi Zahn says the reserve was able to overcome logistical hurdles more quickly than anticipated.
WILLISTON, ND
tsln.com

North Dakota steer named National Junior Tarentaise Champion

The American Tarentaise Association announced Saturday July 9th, as part of their National summer meeting, the winning entry in the National Junior Show. This 1,294 pound purebred Tarentaise steer was exhibited by Reign Ledahl of Zahl, North Dakota. The steer’s name is Hewett and is sired by BI Special Ed...
ZAHL, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
kfgo.com

Man killed in pickup-semi crash in western North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Williams County in northwest North Dakota. The State Patrol says a semi failed to yield at an intersection west of Epping and struck a pickup on the driver’s side. The semi ended up in a ditch. The pickup came to rest in a field.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
roundupweb.com

Twist 2.0 Grand Opening, July 22

Watford City's Twist 2.0 is a having a grand opening Friday, July 22 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. CT. Located at 501 6th Ave SE, Watford City, the event will have several prizes including Twist 2.0 tank tops, t-shirts, and gift cards. The restaurant will be offering some different specials including slushies, appetizers, sandwiches, and a variety of ice-cream toppings.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Tioga man killed in two-vehicle crash near Epping

(KXNET) — A Tioga man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer truck about four miles west of Epping. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old man was at the intersection of 60th Street Northwest and 129th Avenue Northwest around 5:00 p.m., when his vehicle was struck by the semi, driven by a 43-year-old Choteau, Montana man.
EPPING, ND
KFYR-TV

Man dies after two vehicle crash near Epping, ND

EPPING, N.D. (KFYR) - A 66-year old man died at the scene of a two vehicle crash that happened near Epping Tuesday afternoon. At around 5 p.m., the 66-year old was driving a pick-up traveling east on 60th Street Northwest. That’s when he met a Peterbilt truck traveling south on 129th Avenue North West. The Peterbilt failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Ford on the driver side.
EPPING, ND
KFYR-TV

95 mph winds destroy structures, trees in Wildrose

WILDROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - Northwest North Dakota was ravaged by severe weather Monday night. Strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail left damage in its path, including the small town of Wildrose. Overwhelming and shocking. That’s how Latoya and Mason Watterud described waking up Tuesday morning to the destruction left...
WILDROSE, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 485 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOTTINEAU BURKE MCHENRY MOUNTRAIL PIERCE RENVILLE ROLETTE WARD
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

