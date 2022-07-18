ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals to Have Joint Practices With Titans

By Ryan Sanudo
 4 days ago
The NFL announced a list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2022. The Cardinals were included as they will practice against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville beginning on Aug. 24, which is prior to their Aug. 27 preseason game.

Arizona beat the Titans handily by a score of 38-13 in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Head coach Mike Vrabel hinted during the NFL league meetings in March that the plan was for the Titans to host the Cardinals for joint practices.

"You saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the (2021) season)," Vrabel said. "It's a talented team, a fast team."

The Titans will also take on the Tampa Buccaneers in a joint practice on Aug. 17, three days prior to their preseason matchup on Aug. 20.

With each respective NFC team getting an extra home regular-season game in the 17-game schedule, they also will travel for two of the three preseason games. The Cardinals' first two preseason games are against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 12 and at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Cardinals have a history of participating in co-practices with the Titans as the two teams last did it in 2010. Arizona hasn't engaged in joint work since they did so in 2016 with the then-San Diego Chargers.

The NFL has announced the rest of the joint practice schedule with the first workout in parentheses:

  • Buccaneers host Dolphins (Aug. 10)
  • Broncos host Cowboys (Aug. 11)
  • Packers host Saints (Aug. 16)
  • Patriots host Panthers (Aug. 16)
  • Colts host Lions (Aug. 17)
  • Chargers host Cowboys (Aug. 17)
  • Vikings host 49ers (Aug. 17
  • Titans host Buccaneers (Aug. 17)
  • Browns host Eagles (Aug. 18)
  • Jets host Falcons (Aug. 19)
  • Raiders host Patriots (Aug. 23)
  • Falcons host Jaguars (Aug. 24)
  • Bengals host Rams (Aug. 24)
  • Dolphins host Eagles (Aug. 24)
  • Giants host Jets (Aug. 25)

