ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

Man hit, killed by car while riding bike in Perry

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFEix_0gk1VaGW00

A man riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a car in Perry Monday morning, officials said.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. on Larry Walker Parkway.

Perry native John Houser, 76, was riding his bike on the northbound road when a car hit him. He died after being taken to Perry Hospital, according to the Perry Police Department. The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition, fled the scene after hitting Houser.

Officers from Perry Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office found the car on Elko Road near the Georgia National Fairgrounds and arrested the driver, Hawkinsville native Jay Reaves.

The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol officers.

Reaves is being held without bond at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office detention center on charges of vehicular homicide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

VIDEO: Georgia woman crashes into police cars, leads authorities on chase with child in vehicle

BYRON, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she nearly ran over officers and bystanders — and the incident was all caught on video. Police say they were called after reports of a woman driving recklessly in Byron, Georgia. They tried to block in the vehicle to keep her from driving away. That's when Sierra Hibbert crashed into their vehicles. And even as police had guns drawn, the woman pulled out of the wreckage and kept driving.
BYRON, GA
wcti12.com

1-year-old killed, 2-year-old sister injured in Fort Valley shooting

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two toddlers were shot, leaving one dead and another injured, in Fort Valley Wednesday night. The Fort Valley Police Department says officers were called to the Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 1-year-old boy and a...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Perry, GA
Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

24 charter bus passengers injured in overnight wreck in Bibb County

MACON, GA (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 24 people are recovering after an overnight wreck. Investigators say the single-vehicle crash happened on I-475 and was called in just before 2:30 a.m. According to deputies, it's believed to have been caused by a medical issue. The 24 people...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Walker
wgxa.tv

VIDEO: Woman hit multiple people, patrol cars during chase in Byron

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins woman is in custody after a chase in which she hit multiple people and vehicles. According to the Byron Police Department, it happened on Friday. Byron police officers were told to be on the lookout for an SUV driving recklessly on Georgia Hwy. 42 towards Byron.
BYRON, GA
WMAZ

Warner Robins woman arrested after chase and allegedly ramming Byron police cars

BYRON, Ga. — A woman was arrested in Byron on Friday after driving recklessly and ramming into a police car, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. Officers were on the lookout for an SUV that was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 42 in Byron. Witnesses blocked the car in at the intersection of highways 42 and 49.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Lightning strike causes west Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A lightning strike left a home on Peninsula Avenue unlivable. According to Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Michael Williamson, a call came in for a house fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arrived on the scene to find the roof fully engulfed. Williamson says...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Bike#Perry Hospital#Ford Expedition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jones County News

Restaurant employee arrested for thefts

A wallet accidentally left at a local restaurant was the catalyst for discovery of ongoing employee thefts. Nykeria Tiasia Clemons, 25, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft. A report of the incidents leading to the arrest...
GRAY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bleckely County family reacts to deadly toddler shooting

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A family gripped by emotion after a two-year-old was shot and killed and four year old injured here at Deer Run Apartments, here in Bleckley County, and now the family says they just want to know why. A toddler is dead and his four-year-old brother is...
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
3K+
Followers
130
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy